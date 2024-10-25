News & Insights

Stocks

Stellar Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

October 25, 2024 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stellar Bancorp ( (STEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. announced a strong third quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $33.9 million, reflecting the company’s strategic focus post-merger. The bank has bolstered its capital base and liquidity, reduced exposure to commercial real estate, and invested in a balanced loan portfolio. Despite a decrease in net interest margin to 4.19%, the bank has improved credit metrics and is poised for growth amid economic uncertainties. Stellar’s share repurchase program and robust asset quality further underscore its financial health.

Find detailed analytics on STEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.