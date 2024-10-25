Stellar Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Stellar Bancorp ( (STEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. announced a strong third quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $33.9 million, reflecting the company’s strategic focus post-merger. The bank has bolstered its capital base and liquidity, reduced exposure to commercial real estate, and invested in a balanced loan portfolio. Despite a decrease in net interest margin to 4.19%, the bank has improved credit metrics and is poised for growth amid economic uncertainties. Stellar’s share repurchase program and robust asset quality further underscore its financial health.

