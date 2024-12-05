Stellantis, Zeta Energy announce development agreement for EV batteries

Stellantis (STLA) and Zeta Energy announced a joint development agreement aimed at advancing battery cell technology for electric vehicle applications. The partnership aims to develop lithium-sulfur EV batteries with game-changing gravimetric energy density while achieving a volumetric energy density comparable to today’s lithium-ion technology, the companies said in a statement. The collaboration includes both pre-production development and planning for future production. Upon completion of the project, the batteries are targeted to power Stellantis electric vehicles by 2030.

