Stellantis reduces car output in Italy due to waning EV sales, Bloomberg says

Stellantis (STLA) is reducing its output in Italy starting next week, citing waning EV sales in Europe and poor demand for luxury cars in the U.S. and China, Alberto Brambilla of Bloomberg reports. The automaker plans to suspend production at its Mirafiori site in Turin from December 2 until January 5. The half will affect the battery-powered Fiat 500 as well as Maserati’s GranTurismo and GranCabrio models.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.