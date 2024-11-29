News & Insights

Stellantis reduces car output in Italy due to waning EV sales, Bloomberg says

November 29, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Stellantis (STLA) is reducing its output in Italy starting next week, citing waning EV sales in Europe and poor demand for luxury cars in the U.S. and China, Alberto Brambilla of Bloomberg reports. The automaker plans to suspend production at its Mirafiori site in Turin from December 2 until January 5. The half will affect the battery-powered Fiat 500 as well as Maserati’s GranTurismo and GranCabrio models.

