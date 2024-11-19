Stellantis Launches Versatile STLA Frame Platform

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Stellantis has unveiled its new STLA Frame platform, designed for full-size pick-ups and SUVs, offering impressive ranges of up to 1,100 km with range-extender electric vehicles (REEV) and 800 km with battery electric vehicles (BEV). This versatile platform supports multiple propulsion systems, including full BEV and REEV configurations, delivering exceptional towing and payload capacities. Ram and Jeep vehicles will be the first to adopt this innovative multi-energy platform, promising enhanced durability and performance.

For further insights into IT:STLAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.