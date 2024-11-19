News & Insights

Stellantis Launches Versatile STLA Frame Platform

November 19, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Stellantis has unveiled its new STLA Frame platform, designed for full-size pick-ups and SUVs, offering impressive ranges of up to 1,100 km with range-extender electric vehicles (REEV) and 800 km with battery electric vehicles (BEV). This versatile platform supports multiple propulsion systems, including full BEV and REEV configurations, delivering exceptional towing and payload capacities. Ram and Jeep vehicles will be the first to adopt this innovative multi-energy platform, promising enhanced durability and performance.

