News & Insights

Stocks

Stellantis Faces Revenue Drop Amid Product Transition

October 31, 2024 — 03:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Stellantis reported a 27% decline in net revenues for the third quarter of 2024, driven by lower deliveries and unfavorable market conditions. The company remains optimistic, confirming its full-year guidance and planning to launch around 20 new models in 2024, including a significant push in electric vehicle offerings. Stellantis also completed a 3 billion euro share buyback program, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

For further insights into IT:STLAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.