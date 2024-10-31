Stellantis Faces Revenue Drop Amid Product Transition

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Stellantis reported a 27% decline in net revenues for the third quarter of 2024, driven by lower deliveries and unfavorable market conditions. The company remains optimistic, confirming its full-year guidance and planning to launch around 20 new models in 2024, including a significant push in electric vehicle offerings. Stellantis also completed a 3 billion euro share buyback program, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

