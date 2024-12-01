Stellantis Board accepts Carlos Tavares’ resignation as CEO

Stellantis (STLA) announced that the company’s Board of Directors, under the Chairmanship of John Elkann, accepted Carlos Tavares’ resignation from his role as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. The process to appoint the new permanent Chief Executive Officer is well under way, managed by a Special Committee of the Board, and will be concluded within the first half of 2025. Until then, a new Interim Executive Committee, chaired by John Elkann, will be established. Stellantis confirms the guidance it presented to the financial community on October 31, 2024, in respect of its full year 2024 results.
