Stellantis Appoints Chief Heritage Officer to Strengthen Brand Legacy

November 13, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

Stellantis has appointed Davide Grasso as Chief Heritage Officer to oversee the heritage of its 14 iconic brands. This strategic move aims to enhance brand value and engage communities, aligning with Stellantis’ ambitious transformation goals. Grasso will work closely with brand CEOs to explore future business opportunities.

