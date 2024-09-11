News & Insights

Gold

Stefan Gleason: Gold, Silver Fireworks Ahead — Best Value for Money Right Now

September 11, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals Exchange, shared his thoughts on gold and silver, including what factors are driving the metals right now and how investors can get the best value when making physical purchases.

"Other than looking at gold bars, people would be well served by shifting more to silver in the current environment. And same thing there — silver bars, silver rounds, silver coins if they're bullion coins," he said.

When asked who is buying gold right now, Gleason said demand is coming from Asia and central banks.

"Really in the last year the major driver of the gold price has not been retail demand or even exchange-traded fund demand in the west — Europe, North America and so forth — it's been the east," he said.

Even so, Gleason noted that overall there's been an explosion in US demand since the COVID-19 pandemic, and looking forward to the future he sees physical gold buying picking up as more investors add it to their portfolios.

"I'm very bullish about the future of retail demand," he said, adding that the it would only take one major event to kick off a buying trend. "And as I said, it is way better, way more than it was five years ago."

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold and silver, as well as Money Metals' new Idaho-based precious metals depository, which is twice the size of Fort Knox.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.