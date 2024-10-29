News & Insights

Stealth Global’s Director Boosts Shareholdings

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has reported a change in the director’s interest as Christopher Wharton acquired 71,561 ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, bringing his total indirect holdings to 2,746,683 shares. This move reflects an increase in insider ownership, which can be a positive indicator for investors monitoring executive confidence in the company’s future performance.

