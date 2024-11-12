Steakholder Foods Advances with 3D-Printed Seafood Grant

Steakholder Foods (STKH) has released an update.

Steakholder Foods has received a $270,000 installment from the Singapore-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation, marking a significant step in their development of 3D-printed plant-based seafood alternatives. The company has now secured $490,000 out of a $1 million grant, showcasing their commitment to innovative food technology. This funding supports the creation of sustainable alternatives to traditional seafood, including their latest advancements in 3D-printed eel.

