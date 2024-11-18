Steadfast Group CEO Alters Shareholding

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has reported a change in the shareholding of its Managing Director and CEO, Robert Kelly AM, who disposed of 49,383 shares at a price of $5.7009 per share. This update provides insight into the trading activities of high-level executives at Steadfast, an important consideration for investors and market watchers. Such changes in director interests can often influence market perceptions and stock performance.

