Steadfast Group Announces Director Departure

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has announced that David Liddy AM has stepped down as a director, effective October 31, 2024. This change was communicated through an Appendix 3Z filing, indicating no relevant securities held by Liddy at the time of his departure. Investors and market participants might find this notable as it may signal shifts in the company’s governance or strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:SDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.