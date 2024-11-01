News & Insights

Steadfast Group Announces Director Departure

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has announced that David Liddy AM has stepped down as a director, effective October 31, 2024. This change was communicated through an Appendix 3Z filing, indicating no relevant securities held by Liddy at the time of his departure. Investors and market participants might find this notable as it may signal shifts in the company’s governance or strategic direction.

