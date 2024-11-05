News & Insights

Stavely Minerals Embarks on New Drilling at Junction

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd is gearing up for a new phase of diamond drilling at its Junction copper-silver prospect in Victoria, aiming to delve deeper into high-grade mineralization identified in recent air-core drilling. This drilling could unlock significant insights into the structural controls of the mineralization, potentially leading to further discoveries in the Stavely Project. Investors are watching closely as a major find could transform Stavely’s stake in the copper-gold market.

