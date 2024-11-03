State Gas Faces Access Dispute at Key Project

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Limited is facing an access dispute with a landowner at its Rolleston West Project, impacting access to exploration wells and facilities. The company is exploring legal options to address the situation, which could have implications for its operations. This development adds uncertainty for investors interested in State Gas’s growth and operations in the Bowen Basin.

