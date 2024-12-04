News & Insights

Starzen Expands Beef Operations with Australian Acquisition

December 04, 2024 — 12:52 am EST

Starzen Company Limited (JP:8043) has released an update.

Starzen Co., Ltd. has decided to acquire all issued shares of Yorkrange Pty Ltd, making it a subsidiary, as part of its strategic plan to expand its overseas business operations. This move allows Starzen to enhance its supply chain by directly engaging in the production and sales of Australian Wagyu beef, focusing primarily on markets in China and Southeast Asia. The acquisition aims to strengthen Starzen’s presence in the beef industry and improve product quality and customer satisfaction.

