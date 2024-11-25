News & Insights

Starbucks supplier hit with ransomware attack, WSJ reports

November 25, 2024 — 02:15 pm EST

Starbucks (SBUX) said one of its third-party vendors had an outage beginning late last week that disrupted how employees view and manage their schedules, along with how the company tracks hours, Heather Haddon of Wall Street Journal reports. Blue Yonder, a division of Panasonic that provides supply chain software to retailers including Starbucks, said last Thursday that a ransomware attack had disrupted its services, the Journal adds. The outage hasn’t impacted customer service, Starbucks added.

