Starbox Group Approves Share Consolidation and Capital Boost

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. announced shareholder approval for a significant share consolidation and capital increase. The company will consolidate its Class A, Class B, and preferred shares on a 16:1 basis, and increase its authorized share capital to $9,990,000 with new articles and memorandum of association. This strategic move aims to streamline its share structure and enhance its financial flexibility.

