Star Minerals Launches $2.525 Million Entitlement Offer

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Limited has launched a renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $2.525 million, opening on November 11, 2024, and closing on November 20, 2024. The funds will support exploration activities at the Cobra Project in Namibia and existing projects in Australia, along with covering corporate costs. Shareholders registered by November 7, 2024, can participate in the offer, which is set at $0.04 per share.

For further insights into AU:SMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.