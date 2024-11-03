News & Insights

Star Minerals Announces Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.5M

November 03, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Limited is launching a renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $2.525 million by issuing two new shares for every three existing shares at $0.04 each. Eligible shareholders can also apply for additional shares through a Shortfall Facility managed by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd. This strategic move aims to maintain shareholder control while potentially increasing investment opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

