Star Minerals Announces Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.5M

Star Minerals Limited is launching a renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $2.525 million by issuing two new shares for every three existing shares at $0.04 each. Eligible shareholders can also apply for additional shares through a Shortfall Facility managed by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd. This strategic move aims to maintain shareholder control while potentially increasing investment opportunities.

