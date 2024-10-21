Star Entertainment Secures Debt and Reports Impairment

Star Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SGR) has released an update.

Star Entertainment Group Limited has secured a new debt facility of up to $200 million, which it expects to access soon, while also announcing a substantial non-cash impairment charge of $1.44 billion for the year ending June 2024. Despite the size of the impairment charge, the company asserts that it does not significantly affect the market value of its securities due to prior similar disclosures and the non-cash nature of the charge. Investors will be watching how these financial adjustments impact the company’s future performance.

