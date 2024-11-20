Star Bulk Carriers Expands Fleet with Eagle Merger

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) has released an update.
Star Bulk Carriers has successfully completed its all-stock merger with Eagle Bulk Shipping, significantly expanding its fleet by acquiring 52 additional vessels. The company has also finalized the sale of several older ships, expecting to generate $50.15 million in gross proceeds and a gain of $10.5 million. This strategic move positions Star Bulk as a formidable player in the global dry bulk shipping market, with a fleet of 156 vessels.
