Star Asia Unveils Green Bonds Issuance and Early Debt Repayment

November 15, 2024 — 01:52 am EST

Star Asia Investment Corp. (JP:3468) has released an update.

Star Asia Investment Corporation has announced its decision to issue 1,000 million yen in green bonds to diversify funding and extend debt repayment schedules. The proceeds from these bonds will also be used for early repayment of existing borrowings due in 2025, supporting the company’s commitment to sustainable finance through its Green Finance Framework.

