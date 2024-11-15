Star Asia Unveils Green Bonds Issuance and Early Debt Repayment

Star Asia Investment Corp. (JP:3468) has released an update.

Star Asia Investment Corporation has announced its decision to issue 1,000 million yen in green bonds to diversify funding and extend debt repayment schedules. The proceeds from these bonds will also be used for early repayment of existing borrowings due in 2025, supporting the company’s commitment to sustainable finance through its Green Finance Framework.

For further insights into JP:3468 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.