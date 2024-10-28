Stanley Electric Expands in South America with Acquisition

Stanley Electric Co (JP:6923) has released an update.

Stanley Electric Co. has announced the acquisition of a 75% stake in Angstrom Electric Ltda., aiming to expand its presence in the South American automotive lighting market. This strategic move will strengthen their capabilities to supply competitive products by leveraging Angstrom’s production facilities and technology center in Brazil.

