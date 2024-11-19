Standard Development Group Plans Board Meeting for Results

Standard Development Group Limited (HK:1867) has released an update.

Standard Development Group Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve their unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024. The board will also consider recommending the payment of an interim dividend, pending approval. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how the company’s financial performance and dividend plans could influence its stock.

