ST Group Announces Board Restructuring and New Leadership

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (SG:DRX) has released an update.

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited has restructured its Board of Directors and Board Committees following the recent appointment of Yee Boon Yip as an Independent Director. The new board structure, effective from October 30, 2024, includes Saw Tatt Ghee as the Executive Chairman and CEO, along with several independent directors overseeing key committees. These changes reflect the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen governance and leadership.

