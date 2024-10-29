St George Mining Suspends Shares for Project Funding

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St George Mining Limited’s shares have been suspended from trading as the company seeks to finalize funding for its Araxa Project. The suspension is voluntary and will last until either a market announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 1, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates on this capital-raising effort, which could impact the company’s future growth.

