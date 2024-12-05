News & Insights

St. George Mining Issues Cleansing Prospectus Amid ASX Suspension

December 05, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St. George Mining Ltd. has released a cleansing prospectus to offer up to 1,000 shares at $0.02 each, aimed at removing trading restrictions on previously issued shares. Despite being in voluntary suspension from the ASX since October 2024, the company remains a disclosing entity under the Corporations Act. Investors are advised that the shares are highly speculative and should seek professional advice before investing.

