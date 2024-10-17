News & Insights

Markets
STBA

S&T Bancorp Q3 Profit Down But Beats Estimates

October 17, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Thursday reported net income of $32.6 million, or $0.85 per share, for the third quarter, lower than $33.5 million, or $0.87 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 5 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses declined to $84.48 million from $87.39 million last year.

Provision for credit losses was a negative $0.5 million compared with $5.49 million in the previous year. The decrease was mainly attributed to a lower level of allowance for credit losses, or ACL, primarily related to a decrease in qualitative reserve due to improvement in asset quality.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.