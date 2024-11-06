S&T Bancorp Focuses on Growth and Innovation

S&T Bancorp ( (STBA) ) has provided an announcement.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is strategically focused on delivering sustainable financial performance through enhanced technology and talent investment, aiming for growth in the financial market. Recognized for award-winning customer satisfaction and performance, S&T serves over 225,000 customers across Pennsylvania and Ohio. With a strong deposit and loan base, S&T continues to enhance its governance, risk management, and digital experience to maintain competitiveness and profitability in the evolving financial landscape.

