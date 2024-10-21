SSY Group Secures Key Drug Approvals in China

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China for the production and registration of Cycloserine Capsules and Lornoxicam for injection. Cycloserine Capsules are aimed at treating tuberculosis and urinary tract infections, while Lornoxicam injections target acute pain management. These approvals mark a significant step in SSY Group’s product development strategy.

For further insights into HK:2005 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.