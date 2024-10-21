News & Insights

SSY Group Secures Key Drug Approvals in China

October 21, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China for the production and registration of Cycloserine Capsules and Lornoxicam for injection. Cycloserine Capsules are aimed at treating tuberculosis and urinary tract infections, while Lornoxicam injections target acute pain management. These approvals mark a significant step in SSY Group’s product development strategy.

