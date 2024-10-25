SSE downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citi

Citi analyst Jenny Ping downgraded SSE (SSEZY) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of 1,708 GBp, up from 1,660 GBp. The firm is increasingly concerned around the deployment of the company’s offshore wind fleet and sees risks of further delays, which could impact earnings.

