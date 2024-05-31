SRQ Resources Showcases Promising Drill Results

SRQ Resources Inc. (TSE:SRQ) has released an update.

SRQ Resources Inc. is set to share its positive Ni-Cu drilling results and future exploration plans at a virtual roadshow on June 3, 2024, following a successful drilling campaign at its Lac Brulé project. The campaign discovered a significant new geological structure and confirmed mineral continuity in the Gossan Zone, with the full assay results still pending. Lac Brulé, located near the historic Renzy mine, shows promising similarities in its mineralization, which SRQ is actively investigating.

