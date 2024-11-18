Squirrel Media Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Squirrel Media SA (ES:SQRL) has released an update.

Squirrel Media, S.A. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on December 18, 2024, to discuss key topics including the appointment of an auditor, approval of a compensation policy for directors, and renewal of the Board of Directors. Shareholders with at least 100 shares are eligible to attend, and they can delegate their representation or vote by postal mail prior to the meeting. This meeting is crucial for investors to stay informed about the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

