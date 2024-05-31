SQM and CODELCO Forge Lithium Joint Venture

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM) has released an update.

Chilean chemical company Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has partnered with the National Copper Corporation of Chile (CODELCO) to jointly exploit lithium and other products in the Salar de Atacama. The partnership is set to initiate upon fulfilling various conditions, including approvals from shareholders, indigenous communities, and regulatory bodies. A detailed partnership plan outlines the distribution of profits and responsibilities between SQM and CODELCO, marking a strategic collaboration in Chile’s lithium sector.

