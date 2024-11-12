News & Insights

Stocks

Sprintex Limited Faces Trading Halt Amid Compliance Review

November 12, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited (ASX: SIX) has placed its securities in a trading halt as it seeks court intervention to address a technical compliance issue related to cleansing notices and timely filing of its annual report. The halt will remain in effect until November 15, 2024, or until the company releases further information. Investors are advised to stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

For further insights into AU:SIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.