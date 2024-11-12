Sprintex Limited Faces Trading Halt Amid Compliance Review

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited (ASX: SIX) has placed its securities in a trading halt as it seeks court intervention to address a technical compliance issue related to cleansing notices and timely filing of its annual report. The halt will remain in effect until November 15, 2024, or until the company releases further information. Investors are advised to stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

For further insights into AU:SIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.