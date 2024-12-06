Sprinklr’s Growth at Risk: Talent Acquisition Challenges in Competitive Tech Market

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) has disclosed a new risk, in the Employment / Personnel category.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sprinklr, Inc. faces a significant business risk due to its challenges in attracting and retaining qualified talent, which is critical for executing its business strategy. The company competes fiercely with others for experienced professionals, especially in cloud-based software engineering and technical sales, where competitors often offer more lucrative compensation. This competition is exacerbated by the demand for diverse talent, which further strains Sprinklr’s resources. Failure to secure and motivate such talent could impede the company’s growth, customer retention, and ability to respond to market pressures.
The average CXM stock price target is $10.09, implying 16.38% upside potential.
To learn more about Sprinklr, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.