Sprinklr’s Growth at Risk: Talent Acquisition Challenges in Competitive Tech Market

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) has disclosed a new risk, in the Employment / Personnel category.

Sprinklr, Inc. faces a significant business risk due to its challenges in attracting and retaining qualified talent, which is critical for executing its business strategy. The company competes fiercely with others for experienced professionals, especially in cloud-based software engineering and technical sales, where competitors often offer more lucrative compensation. This competition is exacerbated by the demand for diverse talent, which further strains Sprinklr’s resources. Failure to secure and motivate such talent could impede the company’s growth, customer retention, and ability to respond to market pressures.

The average CXM stock price target is $10.09, implying 16.38% upside potential.

