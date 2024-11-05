Sprinklr Announces New CEO Rory Read Appointment

An update from Sprinklr ( (CXM) ) is now available.

Sprinklr has appointed Rory Read as its new President and CEO, effective November 5, 2024, marking a significant leadership transition aimed at propelling the company into its next growth phase. Read, who brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Vonage and Dell Technologies, will replace Co-CEO Ragy Thomas, who will now serve as an advisor and Chairman of the Board. This leadership change is part of Sprinklr’s strategy to leverage its AI-powered customer experience platform to enhance value for stakeholders and expand its market reach.

