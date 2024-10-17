Spotlight on XPeng: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in XPEV often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for XPeng. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $102,000, and 7 calls, totaling $498,200.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $6.0 and $25.0 for XPeng, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 2273.86 with a total volume of 5,435.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $6.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.75 $4.6 $4.65 $6.00 $279.0K 1.2K 600 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $0.51 $0.5 $0.51 $10.50 $102.0K 371 2.1K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.97 $0.96 $0.97 $12.50 $48.1K 7.3K 509 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $0.84 $0.76 $0.77 $11.50 $38.5K 1 900 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.9 $2.79 $2.9 $9.00 $35.6K 292 500

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with XPeng, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

XPeng's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 7,161,044, with XPEV's price down by -5.54%, positioned at $10.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for XPeng with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

