Spotlight on Trade Desk: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $808,150, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $244,857.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $115.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 754.25 with a total volume of 633.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.05 $14.4 $15.02 $115.00 $600.8K 208 0 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.9 $14.3 $14.3 $100.00 $143.0K 440 100 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.55 $4.35 $4.52 $105.00 $118.4K 2.4K 401 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.6 $19.2 $19.2 $90.00 $57.6K 1.3K 50 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $22.7 $21.6 $21.6 $90.00 $43.2K 451 20

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,241,277, with TTD's price down by -0.57%, positioned at $109.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $119.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

