News & Insights

Stocks

Spotify price target raised to $440 from $430 at Benchmark

November 11, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz raised the firm’s price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $440 from $430 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares in front of Spotify’s Q3 earnings due after market close on Tuesday, November 12. While raising its price target ahead of earnings, the firm notes that it reduced Q4 and 2025 ARPU estimates by 1% and 2%, respectively, to more conservatively reflect premium net add mix-shift to emerging markets.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.