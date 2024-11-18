Spot Bitcoin & Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as Market Hits New Highs

The rally in spot Bitcoin ETFs is being fueled by a mix of factors, including the political landscape, with Trump’s win sparking broader market optimism. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a huge $1.7 billion in inflows during the week of Nov. 11-15, marking their sixth consecutive week of growth. This brings the total assets under management to a massive $95.4 billion, or 5.27% of Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) $1.8 trillion market capitalization. According to SoSoValue, the crypto mark

Big Investors Double Down on Bitcoin ETFs

The enthusiasm isn’t just coming from retail investors—big names in finance are also jumping on the Bitcoin ETF bandwagon. According to CoinTelegraph, hedge fund mogul Paul Tudor Jones, for example, upped his stake in BlackRock’s IBIT (IBIT) by $130 million in Q3, bringing his total holdings to nearly $160 million. This move makes Jones one of the top 10 holders of IBIT shares, alongside major institutions like Goldman Sachs (GS). As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, these high-profile investors seem to be betting heavily on the crypto market’s long-term growth.

Ethereum ETFs Join the Rally

It’s not just Bitcoin that’s seeing a boost—Ethereum ETFs are also attracting serious attention. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $515 million in inflows during the same week, extending a three-week streak of positive growth. Over the past three weeks, total Ethereum ETF inflows have reached $682 million. This suggests that institutional investors are not only interested in Bitcoin but also see value in Ethereum’s potential.

Bitcoin Hits New Heights as ETFs Thrive

The influx of funds into Bitcoin ETFs couldn’t be timed better, as Bitcoin itself continues to break records. The cryptocurrency surged past $90,000 for the first time on Nov. 12, reaching a new all-time high of $92,400 the next day. The boost in Bitcoin’s price has clearly encouraged institutional players to continue betting on its future. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has led the way with a staggering $29.3 billion in cumulative inflows since the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs. CoinShares reported that global crypto ETF inflows topped $2.2 billion last week, with a notable $866 million flowing out midweek, likely due to profit-taking after Bitcoin’s highs.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $92,045.60.

