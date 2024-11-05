Spirit AeroSystems Shares Confidential Investor Information

Spirit AeroSystems ( (SPR) ) just unveiled an update.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has shared confidential Investor Information with select parties under confidentiality agreements, emphasizing that this data should not guide investment decisions as it might not be accurate or complete. The company makes no promise to update the information for future events, indicating potential uncertainties in using it for financial forecasting.

