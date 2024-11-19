News & Insights

Spirent Communications Sees Voting Rights Shift with UBS

November 19, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications has seen a shift in voting rights as UBS Group AG’s shareholding now accounts for 7.03% of the company’s total voting rights. This change reflects a slight increase from a previous holding of 7.02%, highlighting UBS’s growing influence within the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it suggests an evolving dynamic in Spirent’s ownership structure.

