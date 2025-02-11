Spire Global Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Marking an increase of 65.96%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Spire Global by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $24.00 $18.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $18.00 $12.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $20.00 $8.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Neutral $16.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spire Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Spire Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Spire Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Spire Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Spire Global's Background

Spire Global Inc is a provider of space-based data, analytics, and Space Services, offering datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point of space so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. It generates revenue from four solutions: Maritime, Aviation, Weather, and Space Services. It offers the following three data solutions to customers; Maritime-precise space-based data used for accurate ship monitoring, ship safety, and route optimization, Aviation-precise space-based data used for accurate aircraft monitoring, aircraft safety, and route optimization, and Weather-precise space-based data used for accurate weather forecasting.

Financial Insights: Spire Global

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Spire Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.29% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Spire Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -98.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire Global's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -32.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Spire Global's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

