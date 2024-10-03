Spirax Group FY Outlook Remains Unchanged - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spirax Group said its full year outlook remains unchanged from that set out with First Half results on 8 August 2024. Spirax expects mid-single digit organic revenue growth for the full year and adjusted operating profit margin to be broadly in line with the 2023 margin of approximately 20.0%.

The Group noted that, if exchange rates at the end of September were to prevail for the remainder of 2024, the headwind impact across the full year would be approximately 1% greater on both sales and adjusted operating profit than expected in August.

