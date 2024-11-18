Sphere 3D Regains NASDAQ Compliance and Updates Bitcoin Mining

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Sphere 3D ( (ANY) ) has shared an announcement.

Sphere 3D Corp. has regained compliance with NASDAQ’s listing requirements and provided an update on its Bitcoin mining operations for October 2024. The company mined 11.7 Bitcoins, increased its hash rate to 0.8 EH/s, and is developing a new 12.5 MW site with low energy costs. Sphere 3D is also upgrading its mining fleet with newer equipment and plans to optimize production and reduce costs by transitioning to lower-cost facilities, positioning for growth and profitability in 2025.

For detailed information about ANY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.