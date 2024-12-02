Spectris Completes Acquisition of Piezocryst for Growth

Spectris (GB:SXS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spectris PLC has successfully completed its acquisition of Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH, a leader in high-precision piezoelectric sensors, enhancing its portfolio in precision measurement solutions. This strategic move aligns with Spectris’s focus on technology-driven markets with strong growth potential. With the acquisition, Spectris aims to bolster its position in premium market segments and continue delivering valuable insights to its clients.

For further insights into GB:SXS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.