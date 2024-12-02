News & Insights

Stocks

Spectris Completes Acquisition of Piezocryst for Growth

December 02, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spectris (GB:SXS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spectris PLC has successfully completed its acquisition of Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH, a leader in high-precision piezoelectric sensors, enhancing its portfolio in precision measurement solutions. This strategic move aligns with Spectris’s focus on technology-driven markets with strong growth potential. With the acquisition, Spectris aims to bolster its position in premium market segments and continue delivering valuable insights to its clients.

For further insights into GB:SXS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.