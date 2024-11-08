News & Insights

Spectris Aligns Management Interests with Shareholders

November 08, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Spectris (GB:SXS) has released an update.

Spectris plc has announced the acquisition and awarding of shares to its senior management under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. On November 7, 2024, a total of 18 Partnership Shares were purchased and 4 Matching Shares were awarded at no cost to directors, including Andrew Heath and Angela Noon. This move is part of Spectris’s ongoing efforts to align management interests with shareholder value.

