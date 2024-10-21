Spectra7 Microsystems to Present at LD Micro Event

Spectra7 Micro (TSE:SEV) has released an update.

Spectra7 Microsystems, a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors, is set to present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII in Los Angeles. The event will feature a group presentation by the company and offer opportunities for investors to meet with its executives. This engagement highlights Spectra7’s role in advancing broadband connectivity technologies across various markets.

