Spectra7 Microsystems to Present at LD Micro Event

October 21, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Spectra7 Micro (TSE:SEV) has released an update.

Spectra7 Microsystems, a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors, is set to present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII in Los Angeles. The event will feature a group presentation by the company and offer opportunities for investors to meet with its executives. This engagement highlights Spectra7’s role in advancing broadband connectivity technologies across various markets.

