SpartanNash Expands Footprint With Fresh Encounter Acquisition

SpartanNash Company SPTN is set to enhance its market presence with the acquisition of regional grocer Fresh Encounter Inc. This expansion underscores SpartanNash’s commitment to enhancing its financial performance, while strengthening its retail operations.



The acquisition will add 49 stores to SpartanNash's footprint, expanding its presence in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Fresh Encounter, a third-generation, family-owned supermarket chain led by Michael Needler Jr. and Julie Anderson, has been a SpartanNash food distribution customer for nearly six decades. The Fresh Encounter deal is SpartanNash’s second retail acquisition in 2024, following its earlier addition of Wisconsin-based Metcalfe's Market, a grocery chain, in April.



With this acquisition, SpartanNash, which is a leading food solutions provider, will expand its retail portfolio, marking its debut in Kentucky while strengthening its presence in Ohio and Indiana. The company plans to retain Fresh Encounter’s 2,500 team members. SpartanNash has made notable progress, keeping a customer-centric approach at the forefront. This strategy has allowed the company to meet consumer needs and focus on continuously innovating products and operations across their wholesale business.



The transaction is expected to close by late November, subject to customary closing conditions, and will further position SpartanNash as a leading player in the regional retail market. With the expanded store network, the company plans to improve operational efficiencies and capitalize on consumer insights from its growing presence.

Shares of this company have gained 14.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 29.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Makes SpartanNash Unique?

SpartanNash is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life and plays a critical role in fostering a people-first culture. The company operates in two main segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply-chain network serves a wide range of wholesale customers, while on the retail side, SpartanNash manages 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores under banners such as Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to pharmacies and fuel centers.



In its most recent quarterly earnings report, SpartanNash introduced 400 new OwnBrand products, offering value-oriented options designed to appeal to consumers who are carefully managing their food budgets. The company remains committed to key programs aimed at making grocery bills more affordable.



With Enhanced Category Planning as a core part of its merchandising transformation, SpartanNash has been able to help mitigate rising input costs through data-driven strategies. By leveraging commodity market insights and benchmarks, the company ensures that its customers remain price competitive, even in a challenging inflationary environment. The Customer Value Proposition initiative is SpartanNash’s store modernization program, blending innovation and value to meet shifting consumer demands.

Wrapping Up

SpartanNash's acquisition of Fresh Encounter marks a significant step forward in expanding its retail footprint by 33%. With a commitment to operational synergy and consumer-focused innovation, SpartanNash is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence.



This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company has long been a well-known player in the grocery distribution and retail industry. However, recent financial results and operational challenges raise concerns. We note that second-quarter 2024 net sales fell 3.5% year over year to $2.23 billion, driven by lower volumes in both wholesale and retail segments. The company also faced a 2.5% decline in comparable store sales in its retail segment, indicating weaker consumer demand.



With declining sales, shrinking profitability and rising costs, SpartanNash may face significant headwinds that make it less appealing to investors seeking stable returns.

